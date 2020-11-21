Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Insider Scott Theune Sells 1,989 Shares

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) insider Scott Theune sold 1,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total value of $148,240.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,780.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ PLXS opened at $74.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Plexus Corp. has a 1-year low of $35.16 and a 1-year high of $86.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.38 and a 200-day moving average of $70.38. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.10.

Get Plexus alerts:

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.15. Plexus had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 12.41%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Plexus Corp. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PLXS shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Plexus from $67.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Plexus from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Plexus from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in Plexus by 96.2% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,313,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,740,000 after acquiring an additional 643,955 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Plexus by 25.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,069,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,462,000 after acquiring an additional 220,290 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Plexus by 3.3% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 836,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,020,000 after acquiring an additional 26,400 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Plexus by 33.2% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 702,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,555,000 after buying an additional 174,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Plexus by 21.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 414,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,219,000 after buying an additional 72,185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

About Plexus

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services. The company provides its solutions to companies in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense sectors.

Featured Story: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.