Pivotal Research Raises Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Price Target to $46.00

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) had its price target increased by Pivotal Research from $39.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays raised shares of Foot Locker from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a buy rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Foot Locker from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Foot Locker has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.26.

Shares of FL opened at $39.28 on Wednesday. Foot Locker has a 52-week low of $17.46 and a 52-week high of $42.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.38.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Foot Locker will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is 12.17%.

In related news, VP John A. Maurer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,283 shares in the company, valued at $922,754. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William Scott Martin sold 3,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total transaction of $123,676.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,470 shares in the company, valued at $369,235.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,310 shares of company stock worth $499,396 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 13.8% during the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,390 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Foot Locker by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 16,575 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Foot Locker by 5.7% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 10,255 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Foot Locker by 2.5% in the second quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 28,200 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Foot Locker by 4.3% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,200 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

