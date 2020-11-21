Piper Sandler Raises Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target to $285.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Workday from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Workday from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Workday from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Workday from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Workday from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $238.59.

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $209.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $49.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.98 and a beta of 1.59. Workday has a fifty-two week low of $107.75 and a fifty-two week high of $248.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $221.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.50.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.19. Workday had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Workday will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 5,158 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.76, for a total value of $1,169,628.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 88,339 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $18,551,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 364,183 shares of company stock valued at $82,989,001. 26.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,700,629 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,004,869,000 after buying an additional 430,636 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 268.4% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 457,964 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $85,804,000 after buying an additional 333,645 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,930,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 333.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 334,262 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,564,000 after buying an additional 257,153 shares during the period. Finally, Hound Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 113.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 400,036 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $86,060,000 after buying an additional 212,440 shares during the period. 67.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

