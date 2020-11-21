Piper Sandler Raises Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target to $300.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its price target hoisted by Piper Sandler from $288.00 to $300.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.03 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.97 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.97 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.00 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.64 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.06 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $269.00 to $244.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ulta Beauty from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $255.12.

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $273.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $234.71 and a 200 day moving average of $222.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.50. Ulta Beauty has a 12-month low of $124.05 and a 12-month high of $304.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.63. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $57,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $575,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total value of $722,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,400,485.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the third quarter valued at $31,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 70.0% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 1,007.0% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

