Piper Sandler Raises Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target to $300.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its price target hoisted by Piper Sandler from $288.00 to $300.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.03 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.97 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.97 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.00 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.64 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.06 EPS.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $269.00 to $244.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ulta Beauty from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $255.12.
Ulta Beauty stock opened at $273.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $234.71 and a 200 day moving average of $222.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.50. Ulta Beauty has a 12-month low of $124.05 and a 12-month high of $304.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.
In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $57,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $575,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total value of $722,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,400,485.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the third quarter valued at $31,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 70.0% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 1,007.0% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.
Ulta Beauty Company Profile
Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.
