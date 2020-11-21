Piper Sandler Increases Athene (NYSE:ATH) Price Target to $50.00

Athene (NYSE:ATH) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
ATH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Athene from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Athene from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Athene from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.56.
Shares of ATH stock opened at $42.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.39 and its 200 day moving average is $33.41. Athene has a 12 month low of $13.37 and a 12 month high of $50.43.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Athene in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,021,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Athene by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 211,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,476 shares in the last quarter. Serengeti Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Athene by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Serengeti Asset Management LP now owns 600,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,448,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Athene by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 8,029,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $273,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Athene in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,400,000. 81.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Athene
Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.
