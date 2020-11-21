Piper Sandler Increases Athene (NYSE:ATH) Price Target to $50.00

Athene (NYSE:ATH) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

ATH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Athene from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Athene from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Athene from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.56.

Shares of ATH stock opened at $42.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.39 and its 200 day moving average is $33.41. Athene has a 12 month low of $13.37 and a 12 month high of $50.43.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Athene will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Athene in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,021,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Athene by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 211,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,476 shares in the last quarter. Serengeti Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Athene by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Serengeti Asset Management LP now owns 600,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,448,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Athene by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 8,029,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $273,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Athene in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,400,000. 81.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

