Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Given New $86.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

PNW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated a buy rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Mizuho began coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut Pinnacle West Capital from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Pinnacle West Capital has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $88.25.

PNW stock opened at $83.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.57 and a 200-day moving average of $77.72. Pinnacle West Capital has a 12-month low of $60.05 and a 12-month high of $105.51.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.22. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 17.37%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.60%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 189.1% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities consist of approximately 6,192 pole miles of overhead lines and approximately 49 miles of underground lines; and distribution facilities comprise approximately 11,191 miles of overhead lines and approximately 22,092 miles of underground primary cable.

