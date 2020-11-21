Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) Stock Price Up 7.4%

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) shares rose 7.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.93 and last traded at $21.72. Approximately 2,024,648 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,041,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.22.

PING has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Ping Identity in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities raised Ping Identity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Ping Identity from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Ping Identity from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Ping Identity from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Ping Identity has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.47.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.54. The company has a quick ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion and a PE ratio of -319.67.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.09. Ping Identity had a positive return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. The company had revenue of $59.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.88 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andre Wong Durand sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $1,580,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 447,080 shares in the company, valued at $14,132,198.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Raj M. Dani sold 98,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total value of $3,315,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 211,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,165,160.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PING. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 2,105.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,577,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,231 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 45.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,650,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,720,000 after purchasing an additional 830,623 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 57.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,187,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,204,000 after purchasing an additional 795,005 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP raised its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 58.6% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,895,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,162,000 after purchasing an additional 700,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 188.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 886,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,458,000 after purchasing an additional 579,514 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

