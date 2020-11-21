Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pinduoduo Inc. provides an e-commerce platform allowing users to participate in group buying deals, primarily through Tencent’s Wechat app. Pinduoduo Inc. is based in Shanghai, China. “

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on PDD. Nomura upgraded Pinduoduo from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $192.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. UBS Group lowered shares of Pinduoduo from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities raised Pinduoduo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $197.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinduoduo presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $103.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PDD opened at $143.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $159.90 billion, a PE ratio of -131.70 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.70. Pinduoduo has a 12-month low of $30.20 and a 12-month high of $155.61.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.31 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 24.51% and a negative return on equity of 35.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 89.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.44) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Pinduoduo will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in Pinduoduo by 87.8% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Pinduoduo during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Pinduoduo during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pinduoduo in the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.85% of the company’s stock.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pinduoduo (PDD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.