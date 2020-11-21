Pi Financial Boosts Revival Gold Inc. (RVG.V) (CVE:RVG) Price Target to C$1.50

Revival Gold Inc. (RVG.V) (CVE:RVG) had its price objective upped by Pi Financial from C$1.35 to C$1.50 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Revival Gold Inc. (RVG.V) stock opened at C$0.90 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.97. The company has a market cap of $71.81 million and a PE ratio of -8.18. Revival Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.33 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.45.

About Revival Gold Inc. (RVG.V)

Revival Gold Inc engages in the exploration and development of gold. It holds 100% interests in the Arnett Gold and Beartrack Gold projects located in Lemhi County, Idaho; and a 51% interest in the Diamond Mountain Phosphate Project located in Uintah County, Utah. The company was formerly known as Strata Minerals Inc and changed its name to Revival Gold Inc in July 2017.

