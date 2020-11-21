Pi Financial Analysts Give Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) a C$1.25 Price Target

Pi Financial set a C$1.25 price objective on Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GRN. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) from C$1.20 to C$1.30 in a report on Wednesday. Haywood Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) from C$0.80 to C$1.25 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$1.25 price objective on shares of Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday.

GRN opened at C$0.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.79, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $50.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.44. Greenlane Renewables Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.18 and a 1 year high of C$0.88.

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$4.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.25 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Greenlane Renewables Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

About Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V)

Greenlane Renewables Inc provides biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from anaerobic decomposition of organic waste at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and food waste facilities for injection into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

