Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) Stock Price Up 7.4%

Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP)’s stock price rose 7.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $26.60 and last traded at $26.53. Approximately 1,323,907 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 83% from the average daily volume of 724,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.70.

PSXP has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on Phillips 66 Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on Phillips 66 Partners from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Phillips 66 Partners from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine lowered Phillips 66 Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Phillips 66 Partners from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.80.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.34 and a 200 day moving average of $31.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $394.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.43 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 43.10% and a net margin of 55.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Phillips 66 Partners LP will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th were paid a $0.875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.15%. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.59%.

In other news, Director Phillip David Bairrington purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.70 per share, for a total transaction of $325,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 39,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $860,470.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blackstone Group Inc boosted its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 30.7% in the third quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 3,083,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,035,000 after acquiring an additional 724,005 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 14.2% in the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 31,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 3,956 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 568.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 187,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after acquiring an additional 159,137 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 140.4% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 13,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 0.8% in the third quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 77,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.99% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Partners Company Profile (NYSE:PSXP)

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. It offers transportation, terminaling, processing, and storage and fractionation of refined petroleum products and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Phillips 66 Partners LP operates as a subsidiary of Phillips 66.

