Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,595 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PM. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth $32,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 57.3% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth $44,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 322.2% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth $61,000. 73.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.00.

Shares of PM opened at $76.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $119.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $56.01 and a one year high of $90.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.02.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.24% and a net margin of 9.54%. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

