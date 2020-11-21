PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Price Target Increased to $14.50 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $14.50 in a research report released on Tuesday, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PCG. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of PG&E from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PG&E from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on PG&E in a research note on Sunday, July 26th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research raised PG&E from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on PG&E from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. PG&E has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.83.

Shares of PG&E stock opened at $12.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.19, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.11. The stock has a market cap of $25.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.09. PG&E has a 1-year low of $6.25 and a 1-year high of $18.34.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.03). PG&E had a positive return on equity of 34.60% and a negative net margin of 37.92%. As a group, research analysts expect that PG&E will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of PG&E by 1.7% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 63,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its position in PG&E by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 17,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in PG&E by 112.2% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PG&E in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of PG&E by 12.5% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 4,248 shares during the period. 54.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

