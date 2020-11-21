Perspecta Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:PRSP)

Perspecta Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSP) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd.

Perspecta has a payout ratio of 13.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Perspecta stock opened at $22.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.36. Perspecta has a fifty-two week low of $14.03 and a fifty-two week high of $29.44.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Director Michael Earl Ventling purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.43 per share, with a total value of $34,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John M. Curtis purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.93 per share, for a total transaction of $49,825.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

PRSP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perspecta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Perspecta from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Perspecta from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.67.

Perspecta Company Profile

Perspecta Inc provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities.

