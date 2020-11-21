Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.01

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0136 per share by the oil and gas producer on Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This is a boost from Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust has raised its dividend payment by 0.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Permian Basin Royalty Trust alerts:

Permian Basin Royalty Trust stock opened at $2.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.02. The company has a market cap of $128.64 million, a P/E ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.00. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.11 and a fifty-two week high of $4.28.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Judkins, McKnight, Tubb, Devonian, and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.

Featured Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Permian Basin Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Basin Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.