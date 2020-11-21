PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. PennantPark Investment had a negative net margin of 16.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.43%.

Shares of PennantPark Investment stock opened at $4.26 on Friday. PennantPark Investment has a 1 year low of $1.76 and a 1 year high of $6.86. The firm has a market cap of $285.61 million, a PE ratio of -17.04 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 3.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.30.

Get PennantPark Investment alerts:

PNNT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Compass Point upgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $3.50 to $4.75 in a research report on Thursday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

Read More: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.