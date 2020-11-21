PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) Trading 8.4% Higher

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) traded up 8.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.29 and last traded at $10.09. 600,009 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 148% from the average session volume of 241,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.31.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.58.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $400.11 million, a PE ratio of 46.91 and a beta of 1.76.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The asset manager reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 9.14%. As a group, analysts anticipate that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 16th. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.44%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 10.7% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,558 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 32.4% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,203 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares during the last quarter. 32.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT)

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

