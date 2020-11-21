PDL BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI) Director Alan Lee Bazaar Sells 33,435 Shares

PDL BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI) Director Alan Lee Bazaar sold 33,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total value of $80,912.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,646.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of PDLI opened at $2.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 13.33 and a current ratio of 13.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.99. PDL BioPharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.09 and a 52 week high of $3.86.

Get PDL BioPharma alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut PDL BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. ValuEngine cut PDL BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub cut PDL BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut PDL BioPharma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in PDL BioPharma by 725.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 10,985 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in PDL BioPharma during the third quarter worth about $41,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in PDL BioPharma during the second quarter worth about $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in PDL BioPharma by 130.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 18,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in PDL BioPharma during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

About PDL BioPharma

PDL BioPharma, Inc manages various patents in the United States and internationally. The company's patents cover humanization of antibodies. It also offers notes and other long-term receivables services, as well as engages in the equity investment activities. The company was formerly known as Protein Design Labs, Inc and changed its name to PDL BioPharma, Inc in 2006.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for PDL BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDL BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.