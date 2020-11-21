PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) Short Interest Update

PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 648,400 shares, an increase of 34.0% from the October 15th total of 483,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.8 days. Currently, 5.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of PC Connection from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.
NASDAQ:CNXN opened at $44.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.08. PC Connection has a one year low of $30.10 and a one year high of $56.33. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 0.84.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in PC Connection by 394.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of PC Connection by 813.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of PC Connection by 177.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in PC Connection in the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in PC Connection in the 1st quarter valued at $198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.06% of the company’s stock.
About PC Connection
PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.
