PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) Short Interest Update

PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 648,400 shares, an increase of 34.0% from the October 15th total of 483,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.8 days. Currently, 5.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of PC Connection from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

NASDAQ:CNXN opened at $44.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.08. PC Connection has a one year low of $30.10 and a one year high of $56.33. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 0.84.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). PC Connection had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $652.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that PC Connection will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in PC Connection by 394.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of PC Connection by 813.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of PC Connection by 177.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in PC Connection in the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in PC Connection in the 1st quarter valued at $198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.06% of the company’s stock.

About PC Connection

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

