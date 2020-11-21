PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) PT Lowered to $9.00 at Canaccord Genuity

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on PAYS. BidaskClub lowered PaySign from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut PaySign from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut PaySign from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their target price for the company from $8.75 to $3.30 in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut PaySign from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of PaySign in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.08.

Shares of PAYS opened at $4.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.46 and a beta of 1.36. PaySign has a 52-week low of $3.63 and a 52-week high of $10.98.

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.15). PaySign had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 17.23%. As a group, research analysts predict that PaySign will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAYS. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of PaySign by 3.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 70,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of PaySign by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 158,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of PaySign by 559.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 5,758 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of PaySign by 36.4% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 25,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 6,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of PaySign in the second quarter worth about $75,000. 28.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PaySign Company Profile

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card products and processing services under the PaySign brand for corporate, consumer, and government applications. The company offers various services, including transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a proprietary platform.

