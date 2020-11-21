PAYCENT (PYN) Trading 60% Lower This Week

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded 38.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 21st. During the last week, PAYCENT has traded 60% lower against the US dollar. One PAYCENT token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, CoinExchange and Mercatox. PAYCENT has a market cap of $84,364.78 and approximately $69.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PAYCENT alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005364 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00028389 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.09 or 0.00156035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.02 or 0.00928188 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.46 or 0.00174139 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00094075 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.01 or 0.00359507 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 38.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001484 BTC.

PAYCENT Profile

PAYCENT was first traded on September 18th, 2017. PAYCENT’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,310,628 tokens. PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PAYCENT is paycent.com . The official message board for PAYCENT is medium.com/@paycent

PAYCENT Token Trading

PAYCENT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Mercatox and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAYCENT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAYCENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PAYCENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAYCENT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.