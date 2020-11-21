Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Price Target Raised to $3.50

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from $2.25 to $3.50 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

PRMRF has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from $2.00 to $2.75 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Paramount Resources from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Paramount Resources from $2.50 to $3.25 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Paramount Resources from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS PRMRF opened at $2.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $358.54 million, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 3.68. Paramount Resources has a twelve month low of $0.58 and a twelve month high of $6.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. Its principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. The company also invests in public and private corporations.

