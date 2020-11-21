Pamela B. Burke Sells 4,054 Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) CAO Pamela B. Burke sold 4,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $152,025.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

GO stock opened at $38.48 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.76 and its 200-day moving average is $39.92. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $28.11 and a twelve month high of $48.87.

Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $764.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

GO has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grocery Outlet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Grocery Outlet in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Grocery Outlet during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Grocery Outlet during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, frozen, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care products; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

