Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Price Target Raised to $350.00

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its price objective hoisted by Northland Securities from $313.00 to $350.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the network technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PANW. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Palo Alto Networks from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $268.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $301.21.

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $292.01 on Tuesday. Palo Alto Networks has a 12 month low of $125.47 and a 12 month high of $295.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.73 billion, a PE ratio of -106.19 and a beta of 1.17.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.29. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 9.61% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.54, for a total value of $3,102,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 930,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,629,900.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Amit K. Singh sold 1,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.59, for a total value of $324,643.02. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 133,917 shares in the company, valued at $31,549,506.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,134 shares of company stock worth $12,035,563. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $508,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $434,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $368,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $734,000. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

