Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Price Target Raised to $310.00 at JMP Securities

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its price objective raised by JMP Securities from $265.00 to $310.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on PANW. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $299.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $297.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $301.21.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $292.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.19 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.71. Palo Alto Networks has a 1-year low of $125.47 and a 1-year high of $295.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.29. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 9.61% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. As a group, research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.72, for a total transaction of $2,672,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 914,981 shares in the company, valued at $203,784,568.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Amit K. Singh sold 1,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.59, for a total transaction of $324,643.02. Following the transaction, the president now owns 133,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,549,506.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,134 shares of company stock valued at $12,035,563. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 22.8% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,597 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 2.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,969 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $8,261,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 17.2% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at $2,343,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 13.0% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 739 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Read More: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.