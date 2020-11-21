Packaging Co. of America Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:PKG)

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 779 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,156% compared to the typical daily volume of 62 call options.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 164,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,715,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas W.H. Walton sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.16, for a total value of $610,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,366 shares in the company, valued at $4,075,990.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,516 shares of company stock worth $4,180,732. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on PKG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Monday, July 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.46.

PKG opened at $129.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $119.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.35. Packaging Co. of America has a 12-month low of $71.05 and a 12-month high of $136.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.12.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.16. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

