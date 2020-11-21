Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Director Michael Hunkapiller Sells 38,381 Shares of Stock

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Director Michael Hunkapiller sold 38,381 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $602,965.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 898,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,110,957.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Michael Hunkapiller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 12th, Michael Hunkapiller sold 200,000 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total transaction of $3,346,000.00.

On Tuesday, November 10th, Michael Hunkapiller sold 1,304,348 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $18,586,959.00.

On Monday, August 24th, Michael Hunkapiller sold 259,164 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total transaction of $1,718,257.32.

PACB stock opened at $15.08 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.14. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $17.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -45.70 and a beta of 1.70.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 61.85% and a negative return on equity of 150.00%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 141.1% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 19,844,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $195,868,000 after buying an additional 11,613,288 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,419,191 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $142,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,613 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 8,363,741 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,855,000 after acquiring an additional 984,950 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,978,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,526,000 after acquiring an additional 511,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital LLP lifted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 5,473,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723,054 shares during the last quarter. 72.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PACB. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Pacific Biosciences of California currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.17.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. Its single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits designed for specific workflow such as template preparation to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers and exonucleases.

