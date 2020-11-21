OWNDATA (OWN) Price Up 11.6% Over Last 7 Days

OWNDATA (CURRENCY:OWN) traded down 38.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 21st. In the last seven days, OWNDATA has traded 11.6% higher against the dollar. OWNDATA has a total market cap of $789,532.09 and $10.00 worth of OWNDATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OWNDATA token can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006997 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.42 or 0.00077903 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000052 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001014 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00020424 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005329 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

OWNDATA Token Profile

OWN is a token. OWNDATA’s total supply is 110,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,246,200,519 tokens. The official message board for OWNDATA is medium.com/@owndata . OWNDATA’s official website is owndata.network . OWNDATA’s official Twitter account is @owndata_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling OWNDATA

OWNDATA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OWNDATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OWNDATA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OWNDATA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

