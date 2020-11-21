Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Shares Sold by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) by 53.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,987 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Overstock.com were worth $819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSTK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Overstock.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Overstock.com by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 867,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after buying an additional 278,222 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Overstock.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Overstock.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $829,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Overstock.com by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 6,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Overstock.com stock opened at $61.85 on Friday. Overstock.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.53 and a fifty-two week high of $128.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -52.41 and a beta of 4.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.73. Overstock.com had a negative return on equity of 21.29% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. The company had revenue of $731.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.89) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Overstock.com, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Overstock.com from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Overstock.com in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Overstock.com in a report on Monday, August 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Overstock.com from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Overstock.com from $66.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Overstock.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.33.

In other news, CEO Jonathan E. Johnson III bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.75 per share, with a total value of $55,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,702,568.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carter Paul Lee sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,289,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen items, and other related products. It also operates Worldstock Fair Trade, a store that provides handcrafted products; and Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

