Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Shares Up 7.2%

Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) shot up 7.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.05 and last traded at $8.89. 475,588 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 482,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.29.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OESX. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Orion Energy Systems from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. TheStreet raised Orion Energy Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Orion Energy Systems from $6.50 to $9.25 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Orion Energy Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

The company has a market cap of $273.07 million, a P/E ratio of 222.31 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.61.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Orion Energy Systems had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 5.26%. On average, analysts forecast that Orion Energy Systems, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Orion Energy Systems news, Director Michael J. Potts sold 6,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $56,165.40. Also, Director Michael J. Potts sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total value of $73,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 673,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,474,920.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Orion Energy Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $251,000. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 136,710 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 29,881 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 171,656 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 50,204 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in Orion Energy Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $335,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 190,741 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 59,993 shares during the period. 51.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division.

