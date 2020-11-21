O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Stock Holdings Decreased by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,844 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $6,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter worth approximately $273,651,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 454.8% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 236,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $99,894,000 after purchasing an additional 194,200 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,268.9% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 208,736 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $96,244,000 after purchasing an additional 193,487 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 102.6% during the second quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 286,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $120,865,000 after purchasing an additional 145,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 197.3% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 191,896 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $80,916,000 after purchasing an additional 127,354 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $431.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $380.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $573.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $525.00 target price (up from $475.00) on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $476.65.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $446.78 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $455.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $442.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $251.51 and a 1-year high of $487.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.73. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 490.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 21.8 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.34, for a total transaction of $90,468.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.02, for a total transaction of $997,542.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 19,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,485,674.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,300 shares of company stock valued at $5,731,210. Corporate insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

