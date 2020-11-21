Orchid Trading 14.8% Higher This Week (OXT)

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 21st. Orchid has a market capitalization of $94.61 million and approximately $12.44 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Orchid has traded up 14.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Orchid token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00001382 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Orchid alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.29 or 0.00076739 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005384 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.60 or 0.00400582 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00022458 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005367 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003502 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00028341 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $521.95 or 0.02802635 BTC.

About Orchid

Orchid is a token. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 367,584,352 tokens. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com . The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com . Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol

Buying and Selling Orchid

Orchid can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.