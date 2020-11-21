Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) Trading 6.9% Higher

Shares of Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) traded up 6.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.68 and last traded at $4.62. 925,546 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 57% from the average session volume of 588,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.32.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Orchard Therapeutics from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orchard Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.56.

The company has a current ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $438.66 million, a P/E ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.01.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Orchard Therapeutics plc will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Weld Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Orchard Therapeutics by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 20,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,819 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Orchard Therapeutics by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Orchard Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 176,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Orchard Therapeutics by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 4,685 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Orchard Therapeutics by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 152,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 8,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.03% of the company’s stock.

Orchard Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases in the United Kingdom, European Union, and the United States. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

