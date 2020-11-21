Orbit International Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORBT) Short Interest Up 40.0% in October

Orbit International Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORBT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the October 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ORBT opened at $5.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.46 million, a PE ratio of -37.73 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.72. Orbit International has a one year low of $3.41 and a one year high of $6.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 4.52.

Orbit International (OTCMKTS:ORBT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.77 million for the quarter. Orbit International had a negative return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 2.34%.

Orbit International Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components and subsystems, and commercial and custom power units for prime contractors, government procurement agencies, and research and development laboratories worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Group and Power Group.

