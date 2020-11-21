ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) Rating Increased to C- at TheStreet

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of ORBCOMM from $7.00 to $750.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ORBCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of ORBCOMM from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of ORBCOMM to $8.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. ORBCOMM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.88.

NASDAQ:ORBC opened at $6.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $486.03 million, a P/E ratio of -23.96 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.85. ORBCOMM has a twelve month low of $1.24 and a twelve month high of $6.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. ORBCOMM had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. On average, analysts expect that ORBCOMM will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in ORBCOMM by 749.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 8,164 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in ORBCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth about $259,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in ORBCOMM by 121.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 361,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 198,082 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in ORBCOMM by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 490,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after buying an additional 4,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ORBCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 68.28% of the company’s stock.

About ORBCOMM

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and Web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

