Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Analysts expect that Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.07 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Option Care Health’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the highest is $0.09. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Option Care Health will report full-year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.05). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Option Care Health.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Option Care Health had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 3.10%. The company had revenue of $781.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.53 million. Option Care Health’s quarterly revenue was up 331.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OPCH shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Option Care Health from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub raised Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Option Care Health from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine raised Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPCH opened at $15.87 on Friday. Option Care Health has a 1-year low of $5.74 and a 1-year high of $18.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -30.51 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.35 and its 200-day moving average is $13.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Option Care Health by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,291,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,012,000 after buying an additional 812,735 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Option Care Health by 30.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,260,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,260,000 after purchasing an additional 768,167 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP boosted its stake in Option Care Health by 8,897.3% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 2,034,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,936 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Option Care Health by 1.9% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 903,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,079,000 after purchasing an additional 16,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Option Care Health by 20.8% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 870,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,642,000 after purchasing an additional 150,211 shares in the last quarter. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Option Care Health, Inc provides independent home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company offers immunoglobulin infusion therapy designed for the treatment of immune deficiencies; anti-infective therapy and services; infusion therapies for bleeding disorders; and other infusion therapies to treat various conditions, including heart failure, pain management, chemotherapy, and respiratory medications.

