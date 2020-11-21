OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of OptimizeRx from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OptimizeRx from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. OptimizeRx has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.75.

OPRX opened at $22.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.54. OptimizeRx has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $24.75. The firm has a market cap of $338.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.72 and a beta of 0.56.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. OptimizeRx had a negative net margin of 23.79% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that OptimizeRx will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other OptimizeRx news, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $360,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,820,705.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,705 shares in the company, valued at $1,614,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPRX. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 7,934 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in OptimizeRx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in OptimizeRx by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 244,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after buying an additional 5,559 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in OptimizeRx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in OptimizeRx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that facilitates communication at point-of-care among various stakeholders in healthcare. Its cloud-based solution supports patient adherence to medications by providing real-time access to financial assistance, prior authorization, and critical clinical information; and network consists of electronic health record company platforms, which provide the ambulatory patient market with access to their workflow at the point-of-care.

