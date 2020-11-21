Opthea’s (OPT) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at CIBC

CIBC reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist started coverage on shares of Opthea in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Opthea in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Opthea in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Opthea in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Opthea in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.00.

Shares of OPT stock opened at $12.80 on Wednesday. Opthea has a 12 month low of $10.22 and a 12 month high of $17.86.

Opthea Limited, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies primarily for eye disease in Australia. The company's development activities are based on the intellectual property portfolio covering Vascular Endothelial Growth Factors (VEGF) VEGF-C, VEGF-D, and VEGF Receptor-3 for the treatment of diseases associated with blood and lymphatic vessel growth, as well as vascular leakage.

