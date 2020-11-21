Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.23), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Opera had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 11.12%.

NASDAQ:OPRA opened at $8.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.33 and a 200-day moving average of $8.59. Opera has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $11.49.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Opera from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub lowered Opera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Opera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Opera from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.05.

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera for Android, and Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; Opera News, a personalized news aggregation app; and Okash, a microfinance app.

