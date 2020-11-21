Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.45-0.47 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $167.7-168.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $164.12 million.Ooma also updated its Q4 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.08-0.11 EPS.

NYSE:OOMA opened at $16.28 on Friday. Ooma has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $19.18. The firm has a market cap of $364.67 million, a P/E ratio of -32.56 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.27.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Ooma had a negative net margin of 6.49% and a negative return on equity of 20.50%. Sell-side analysts expect that Ooma will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on OOMA shares. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Ooma from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ooma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Ooma in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Ooma from $22.00 to $23.50 in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Ooma Company Profile

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart cloud-based software-as-a-service and unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) platforms serve as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services.

