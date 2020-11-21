ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Price Target Raised to $71.00

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $69.00 to $71.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group raised ONE Gas from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Bank of America raised ONE Gas from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised ONE Gas from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on ONE Gas from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $85.60.

NYSE OGS opened at $76.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. ONE Gas has a twelve month low of $63.67 and a twelve month high of $96.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.06.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $244.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.40 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ONE Gas will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

In other news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.49, for a total transaction of $59,586.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $641,408.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in ONE Gas by 30.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 799,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,142,000 after buying an additional 184,890 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 402,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,781,000 after acquiring an additional 177,271 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 37.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 470,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,217,000 after purchasing an additional 128,992 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 231.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 168,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 117,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Energy Income Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ONE Gas by 57.9% during the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 312,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,535,000 after purchasing an additional 114,416 shares during the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates in three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial and industrial, transportation and wholesale, and public authority customers.

