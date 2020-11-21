Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Stake Cut by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,270,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 61,427 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $62,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OMC. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. 95.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Huber Research raised Omnicom Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine raised Omnicom Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised Omnicom Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Standpoint Research assumed coverage on Omnicom Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Omnicom Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.29.

Shares of NYSE OMC opened at $59.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.59. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.50 and a 52 week high of $82.73.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.90% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

