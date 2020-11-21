Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) & Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) Head-To-Head Contrast

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) and Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Investors Bancorp and Old Second Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Investors Bancorp 18.26% 7.77% 0.76% Old Second Bancorp 21.03% 14.06% 1.42%

This table compares Investors Bancorp and Old Second Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Investors Bancorp $1.09 billion 2.19 $195.48 million $0.77 12.44 Old Second Bancorp $151.39 million 1.88 $39.46 million $1.30 7.45

Investors Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Old Second Bancorp. Old Second Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Investors Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Investors Bancorp and Old Second Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Investors Bancorp 0 0 4 0 3.00 Old Second Bancorp 0 0 2 1 3.33

Investors Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $10.25, indicating a potential upside of 6.99%. Old Second Bancorp has a consensus price target of $12.33, indicating a potential upside of 27.41%. Given Old Second Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Old Second Bancorp is more favorable than Investors Bancorp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.8% of Investors Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.8% of Old Second Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of Investors Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Old Second Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Investors Bancorp has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Old Second Bancorp has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Investors Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Old Second Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Investors Bancorp pays out 62.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Old Second Bancorp pays out 3.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Investors Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Old Second Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Old Second Bancorp beats Investors Bancorp on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Investors Bancorp Company Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities. As of April 3, 2020, it operated through a network of 154 branches in New Jersey and New York. Investors Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, New Jersey.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides a range of banking services. The company provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. It also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking. In addition, the company provides safe deposit services; trust and wealth management services; and money orders, cashier's checks, foreign currency, direct deposits, discount brokerage, debit and credit cards, and other services, as well as acquires the U.S. treasury notes and bonds. Further, it offers online and mobile banking; corporate cash management products, including remote and mobile deposits capture, investment sweep accounts, zero balance accounts, automated tax payments, automatic teller machines access, telephone banking, lockbox accounts, automated clearing house transactions, account reconciliation, controlled disbursement, detail and general information reporting, foreign and domestic wire transfers, and vault services for currency and coin; and investment, agency, and custodial services for individual, corporate, and not-for-profit clients. The company operates through 29 banking centers in Cook, DeKalb, DuPage, Kane, Kendall, LaSalle, and Will counties in Illinois. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, Illinois.

