Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) Shares Up 6.9%

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTT)’s stock price shot up 6.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.05 and last traded at $2.02. 6,670,278 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 68% from the average session volume of 3,959,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.89.

The firm has a market cap of $52.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 2.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.07.

Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 14th. The energy company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter. Ocean Power Technologies had a negative net margin of 649.61% and a negative return on equity of 104.17%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ocean Power Technologies stock. Cim LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,500 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Cim LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Ocean Power Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ocean Power Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:OPTT)

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc develops and commercializes proprietary systems that generate electricity by harnessing the renewable energy of ocean waves in North and South America, Europe, and Asia. It offers PB3 PowerBuoy system that generates power for use independent of the power grid in remote offshore locations.

