Oaktree Strategic Income (NASDAQ:OCSI) & New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) Financial Contrast

Oaktree Strategic Income (NASDAQ:OCSI) and New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Oaktree Strategic Income alerts:

This table compares Oaktree Strategic Income and New Mountain Finance’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oaktree Strategic Income $49.63 million 4.41 $6.97 million $0.72 10.31 New Mountain Finance $276.51 million 3.96 $112.56 million $1.27 8.91

New Mountain Finance has higher revenue and earnings than Oaktree Strategic Income. New Mountain Finance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Oaktree Strategic Income, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Oaktree Strategic Income and New Mountain Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oaktree Strategic Income -44.37% 6.82% 2.93% New Mountain Finance 4.94% 10.36% 3.90%

Dividends

Oaktree Strategic Income pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.7%. New Mountain Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.6%. Oaktree Strategic Income pays out 69.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. New Mountain Finance pays out 94.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Oaktree Strategic Income has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

33.2% of Oaktree Strategic Income shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.0% of New Mountain Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Oaktree Strategic Income shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.1% of New Mountain Finance shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Oaktree Strategic Income has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New Mountain Finance has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Oaktree Strategic Income and New Mountain Finance, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oaktree Strategic Income 0 1 0 0 2.00 New Mountain Finance 0 0 0 0 N/A

Oaktree Strategic Income currently has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential downside of 5.66%. Given Oaktree Strategic Income’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Oaktree Strategic Income is more favorable than New Mountain Finance.

Summary

New Mountain Finance beats Oaktree Strategic Income on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oaktree Strategic Income

Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financing solutions in the form of floating rate senior secured loans to mid-sized companies.

About New Mountain Finance

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation. It seeks to invest in United States. It typically invests between $10 million and $50 million. Within middle market it seeks to invest in companies having EBITDA between $20 million and $200 million. It prefers to invest in equity interests, such as preferred stock, common stock, warrants, or options received in connection with its debt investments and directly in the equity of private companies. The fund makes investments through both primary originations and open-market secondary purchases. It invests primarily in debt securities that are rated below investment grade and have contractual unlevered returns of 10% to 15%. The firm may also invest in distressed debt and related opportunities and prefers to invest in targets having private equity sponsorship. It seeks to hold its investments between five years and ten years. The fund prefer to have majority stake in companies.

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Strategic Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Strategic Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.