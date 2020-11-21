Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The credit services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a positive return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 13.00%.

OCSL opened at $5.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.69. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 1 year low of $2.33 and a 1 year high of $5.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $758.37 million, a PE ratio of -44.83 and a beta of 1.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is 87.50%.

In other Oaktree Specialty Lending news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 108,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total value of $567,283.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,378,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,235,838.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 126,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.23, for a total value of $662,646.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,535,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,709,906.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $4.75 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. BidaskClub lowered Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.25.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

