Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The credit services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a positive return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 13.00%.

Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock opened at $5.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $758.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.83 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.69. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a one year low of $2.33 and a one year high of $5.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This is a boost from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.18%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is 87.50%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. TheStreet raised Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. BidaskClub downgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $4.75 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

In related news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 126,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.23, for a total transaction of $662,646.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,535,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,709,906.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 108,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total value of $567,283.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,378,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,235,838.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

