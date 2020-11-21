Nyerium (NYEX) Hits Market Capitalization of $11,667.43

Nyerium (CURRENCY:NYEX) traded 102.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 21st. In the last week, Nyerium has traded 16.9% higher against the dollar. One Nyerium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nyerium has a total market cap of $11,667.43 and approximately $9.00 worth of Nyerium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Nyerium

Nyerium (NYEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 25th, 2018. Nyerium’s total supply is 36,402,632 coins and its circulating supply is 31,518,004 coins. Nyerium’s official website is nyex.site . The Reddit community for Nyerium is /r/Nyerium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nyerium’s official Twitter account is @NyeriumDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

Nyerium Coin Trading

Nyerium can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nyerium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nyerium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nyerium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

