Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 744,800 shares, an increase of 41.8% from the October 15th total of 525,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 445,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 5.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 593,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,012,000 after purchasing an additional 32,657 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 22.8% in the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 22,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 6.4% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 56,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 3,348 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 15.5% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 70,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 9,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 19.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,454,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,822,000 after acquiring an additional 397,558 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund stock opened at $9.23 on Friday. Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund has a 52 week low of $4.55 and a 52 week high of $10.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.75.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.051 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th.

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Spectrum Asset Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade preferred debt securities, convertible debt securities, and convertible preferred securities that are rated BBB/Baa or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch.

