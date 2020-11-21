NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 124.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,386 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $2,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Athanor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $614,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 4.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 164.7% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 51,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 32,137 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 74.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 171,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after purchasing an additional 73,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NRG opened at $30.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.95, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.07. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.54 and a 1-year high of $40.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.18.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. NRG Energy had a net margin of 44.34% and a return on equity of 130.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 30.30%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.89.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through Generation and Retail segments. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.7 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

